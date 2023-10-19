Todd Asset Management LLC Has $21.25 Million Position in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of BAE Systems worth $21,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BAE Systems by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in BAE Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAE Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:BAESY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.93. The stock had a trading volume of 117,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,564. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.20. BAE Systems plc has a one year low of $33.66 and a one year high of $53.69.

BAE Systems Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.5533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Several research firms have commented on BAESY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,100 ($13.44) to GBX 1,120 ($13.68) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,020 ($12.46) to GBX 1,250 ($15.27) in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,100 ($13.44) to GBX 1,150 ($14.05) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,090 ($13.31) to GBX 1,140 ($13.92) in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,142.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BAE Systems

About BAE Systems

(Free Report)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.