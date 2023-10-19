Todd Asset Management LLC Has $23.64 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Sun Life Financial worth $23,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SLF traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $47.86. 35,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,112. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.52. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.566 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

View Our Latest Report on Sun Life Financial

About Sun Life Financial

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.