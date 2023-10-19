Todd Asset Management LLC Has $24.47 Million Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,254 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of NetApp worth $24,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in NetApp by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in NetApp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 53,816 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $691,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,234,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $691,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,489 shares of company stock worth $5,909,145 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Down 0.2 %

NTAP traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.64. 121,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $80.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. NetApp’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.35.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

