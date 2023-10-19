Todd Asset Management LLC Has $25.54 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of ONEOK worth $25,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.23. The stock had a trading volume of 453,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,352. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.49 and a twelve month high of $71.57.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 70.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

