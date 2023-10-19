Todd Asset Management LLC Has $26.28 Million Stock Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,214,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $26,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in América Móvil in the second quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in América Móvil in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in América Móvil by 1,425.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,876 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.26. 194,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,252. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

América Móvil Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.3605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is 22.13%.

AMX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on América Móvil from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank cut América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

