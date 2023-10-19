Todd Asset Management LLC Has $26.39 Million Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $26,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,566,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,870,655. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

