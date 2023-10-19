Todd Asset Management LLC Has $27.98 Million Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,796,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,716 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $27,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 146.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 376.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MUFG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.25. 165,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,098,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $9.04.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 16.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

