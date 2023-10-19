Todd Asset Management LLC Has $35.42 Million Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,629,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,225 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ING Groep worth $35,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 260,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 33,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 8.8% during the first quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 35,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ING traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 494,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,537. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.59.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. ING Groep had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.4267 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.41. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.45.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

