Todd Asset Management LLC Has $37.38 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,315 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $37,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.55.

NYSE HCA traded up $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $244.29. 86,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,289. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.48 and a 200-day moving average of $273.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.32 and a 12 month high of $304.86. The company has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

