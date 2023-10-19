Todd Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,519 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Synchrony Financial worth $23,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 151.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,764,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,016,000 after buying an additional 2,872,160 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,172,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 178.5% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,646,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,757,000 after buying an additional 1,695,979 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 565,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,067,109. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

