Todd Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,760,813 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,006 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $28,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 149,246,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,721,000 after buying an additional 4,146,463 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,100,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,862,000 after purchasing an additional 547,609 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,137,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,406,000 after buying an additional 1,777,193 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth $45,993,000. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Banco Santander Price Performance

NYSE:SAN remained flat at $3.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 158,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,832,238. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.67.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0852 per share. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

