Todd Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Cummins worth $37,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Cummins by 305.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.50.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $224.29. 27,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,012. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

