Todd Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $22,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $29.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $901.39. 91,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,900. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $931.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $927.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $727.43 and a 52-week high of $975.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. William Blair assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $989.88.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,176,905.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at $149,176,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

