Todd Asset Management LLC Invests $25.52 Million in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 160,981 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,521,000. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Universal Health Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 30.5% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UHS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.57. 19,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,129. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UHS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.50.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

