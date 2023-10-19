Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,016 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $21,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 93,158 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,402. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.74. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $160.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.71 and a 200 day moving average of $135.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Baidu from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Baidu from $228.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.56.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

