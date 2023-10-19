Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases 33,258 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,258 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Masco worth $27,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 52,888 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 762,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,745,000 after acquiring an additional 37,576 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 207,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after acquiring an additional 17,607 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 423,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Up 0.1 %

MAS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.72. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.71.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

