Todd Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 720,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the quarter. CRH accounts for 0.9% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of CRH worth $40,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in CRH by 1.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,136,000. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,789,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in CRH by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 116.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

CRH Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CRH stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.50. 482,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,846. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.72.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Featured Articles

