Todd Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 591,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $20,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of JD.com by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,590,000 after purchasing an additional 920,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Stock Performance

JD stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.29. 3,250,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,354,443. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $67.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $287.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on JD.com from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.38.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

