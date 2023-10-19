Todd Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $23,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in NetEase in the first quarter valued at $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth approximately $8,461,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTES traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.63. 74,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $110.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $13.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $4.74. NetEase had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $24.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NTES shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on NetEase from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

NetEase Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Articles

