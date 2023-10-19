Todd Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 989,904 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,679 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Citizens Financial Group worth $25,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.94.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 1.3 %

CFG stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.93. 1,182,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,665,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.34. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

