Todd Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 814,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,331 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $36,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 440.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Altria Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $42.94. 644,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,721,239. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.46.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

