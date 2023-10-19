Todd Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,732 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Robert Half worth $19,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Robert Half by 107,547.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,186,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,226,375,000 after purchasing an additional 56,134,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,370,000 after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Robert Half by 116,277.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Robert Half during the 1st quarter valued at about $636,060,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Robert Half by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,808,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,330,000 after purchasing an additional 891,202 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RHI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.30. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $89.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.77.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RHI. UBS Group boosted their price target on Robert Half from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,776,014.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,056.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

