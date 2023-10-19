Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 1,193 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions accounts for approximately 0.9% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Jacobs Solutions worth $40,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of J. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,449,000 after purchasing an additional 798,125 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after acquiring an additional 529,557 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,588,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 817,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,069,000 after purchasing an additional 437,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,937,000 after purchasing an additional 398,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE J traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $134.96. 25,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.03. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $141.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at $31,216,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $885,311.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 574,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,316,079.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,909,678. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Articles

