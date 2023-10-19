Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 12,441 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,441 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $27,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 97,501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,390,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 844.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,413,000 after buying an additional 2,651,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $944,528,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $466.75. The company had a trading volume of 124,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.71. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.