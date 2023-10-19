Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 12,738 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,738 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Nucor worth $21,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 49,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NUE stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.57. 207,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,226. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.51. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.62.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

