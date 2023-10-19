Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 3,384 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 814,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $23,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in Bank of America by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 21,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 816.7% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 13,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.37.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE BAC traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $27.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,700,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,845,473. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $218.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

