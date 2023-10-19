Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 37,787 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,787 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $29,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 41,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918,295. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $200.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

