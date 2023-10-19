Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 480 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $30,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.71.

Amgen Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AMGN traded down $2.75 on Thursday, hitting $280.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,928. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.82. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

