Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 593,958 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,240,398 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 593,958 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $30,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 296.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 114,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 48.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after buying an additional 11,129,486 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.10 price objective for the company.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 0.6 %

ITUB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,761,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 6.45%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

