Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 87,593 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,593 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $35,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

Shares of NYSE MS remained flat at $74.88 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,171,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,426,969. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $73.40 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.96%.

In other news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $9,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,845 shares in the company, valued at $57,055,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,055,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,135 shares of company stock valued at $28,081,750. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

