Todd Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 241,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,770,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after buying an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,883,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,815,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,753,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,572,592,000 after acquiring an additional 136,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Oracle by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,264,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $108.70. 583,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,978,566. The firm has a market cap of $297.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.62. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $67.19 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

