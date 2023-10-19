Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN) to Issue GBX 2.50 Dividend

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Town Centre Securities Price Performance

Shares of TOWN opened at GBX 111.80 ($1.37) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.60. Town Centre Securities has a twelve month low of GBX 110 ($1.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 178 ($2.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £54.18 million, a P/E ratio of -297.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 120.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.72.

Town Centre Securities Company Profile

TCS has a high quality portfolio around the UK comprising over 2.5m sq ft of prime commercial, residential, car parking, office, leisure & retail accommodation. This is in additon to our development pipeline which has an estimated GDV of over £600m. With over 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

