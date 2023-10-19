Traders Buy Large Volume of BJ’s Restaurants Call Options (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,218 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,361% compared to the average volume of 212 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BJRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Up 0.6 %

BJRI stock opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.93. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $349.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.05 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 1.32%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Restaurants

In related news, CEO Gregory Levin acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,072,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

