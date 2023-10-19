Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Stock Holdings Boosted by TT International Asset Management LTD

TT International Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) by 158.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 549,183 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,963 shares during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur comprises approximately 0.9% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. TT International Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.36% of Transportadora de Gas del Sur worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth about $10,303,939,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,773,000. Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at $938,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 183,220 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Shares of TGS stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.98. 74,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,925. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.54.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.34. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $245.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.85 million. Research analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

