Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. 112,319 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 64,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Treasury Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Treasury Metals Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Treasury Metals Company Profile

Treasury Metals Inc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company focuses on its 100%-owned Goliath Gold Complex, which includes the Goliath Project, Goldlund Project, and Miller Project. The company was formerly known as Divine Lake Exploration Inc and changed its name to Treasury Metals Inc in November 2007.

