Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Lifted to “Positive” at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Susquehanna currently has $32.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $29.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRN. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE TRN opened at $22.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $31.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 110.64%.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $294,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,245,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,257,000 after purchasing an additional 773,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,159,000 after purchasing an additional 849,142 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,573,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,591,000 after acquiring an additional 96,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,967,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,282,000 after acquiring an additional 64,619 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,716,000 after purchasing an additional 31,018 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

