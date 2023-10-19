Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,660 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Tronox worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at $674,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tronox by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,127,000 after buying an additional 336,103 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Tronox by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Tronox by 1,124.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 218,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tronox by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,318,000 after acquiring an additional 401,480 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tronox

In other Tronox news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $32,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,324 shares in the company, valued at $564,485.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tronox Stock Performance

TROX traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $11.25. 48,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,007. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.91.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.82 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tronox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tronox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.29.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

