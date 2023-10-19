TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of TRX Gold from $1.10 to $1.30 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

TRX Gold Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of TRX stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.02 million, a PE ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43. TRX Gold has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 325.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 467,274 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TRX Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TRX Gold by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 33,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TRX Gold by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TRX Gold by 493.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

