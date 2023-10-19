TT International Asset Management LTD Acquires New Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,674,000. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 5.4% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TT International Asset Management LTD owned about 0.08% of MercadoLibre at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 185.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,214.60. 51,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,753. The stock has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $792.46 and a 1 year high of $1,451.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,299.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,262.11.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

