TT International Asset Management LTD Acquires Shares of 19,208 Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Xylem by 42.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Xylem by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 1.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 1.1% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,869. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.50 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on XYL. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Melius upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

