TT International Asset Management LTD Acquires Shares of 372,480 MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 372,480 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,049,000. MakeMyTrip accounts for about 1.2% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. TT International Asset Management LTD owned about 0.35% of MakeMyTrip at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,330,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,351,000 after acquiring an additional 42,862 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 62.3% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,216,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,229,000 after buying an additional 850,671 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,202,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,428,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,067,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,126,000 after acquiring an additional 445,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,044,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,805,000 after acquiring an additional 25,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMYT stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.49. 380,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,858. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 247.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $42.97.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.68 million. Analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

