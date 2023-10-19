TT International Asset Management LTD Boosts Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 98.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 33,233 shares during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. makes up 2.2% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. TT International Asset Management LTD owned 0.22% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $18,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 13.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares during the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

NYSE ASR traded down $6.02 on Thursday, hitting $207.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $314.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by ($0.66). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $359.27 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 21.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASR. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.00.

View Our Latest Report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.