TT International Asset Management LTD Grows Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $330.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $335.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.45.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SEDG traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.54. The stock had a trading volume of 353,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,106. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.08 and its 200 day moving average is $228.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.45. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.04 and a twelve month high of $345.80.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.17 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier bought 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,221,861.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.