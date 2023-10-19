TT International Asset Management LTD Grows Stock Position in Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI)

TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,147 shares during the quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD owned 0.46% of Eneti worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in Eneti in the second quarter worth approximately $4,553,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Eneti in the 2nd quarter worth $1,701,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Eneti during the second quarter valued at $122,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Eneti by 2.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 316,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Eneti by 2.3% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 316,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Eneti Price Performance

NETI traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $10.03. 20,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,680. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Eneti Inc. has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $13.54. The firm has a market cap of $387.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Eneti Announces Dividend

Eneti ( NYSE:NETI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Eneti had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $38.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eneti Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Eneti from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti Inc engages in offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

Further Reading

