TT International Asset Management LTD Has $17.10 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

TT International Asset Management LTD cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 631,395 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 2.0% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $17,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 154,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1,080.8% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 115,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,592,000 after acquiring an additional 105,338 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,070,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,639,723. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.18. The company has a market cap of $208.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. HSBC decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.43.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

