TT International Asset Management LTD Increases Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

TT International Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WGO. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.9% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 134,200.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of WGO traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.42. The company had a trading volume of 41,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.88. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.74 and a 52-week high of $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.30 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WGO

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.