TT International Asset Management LTD Invests $21.46 Million in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 156,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,461,000. Baidu comprises about 2.5% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Baidu by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,972,000 after buying an additional 1,232,917 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 12,844.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,134,000 after purchasing an additional 947,656 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at $65,683,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,187,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $61,258,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Baidu stock traded down $5.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,587,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,904. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.74. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.71 and its 200-day moving average is $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIDU. Citigroup raised their price target on Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. OTR Global downgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Baidu from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.56.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

