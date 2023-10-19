TT International Asset Management LTD Invests $21.46 Million in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 156,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,461,000. Baidu comprises about 2.5% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Baidu by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,972,000 after buying an additional 1,232,917 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 12,844.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,134,000 after purchasing an additional 947,656 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at $65,683,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,187,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $61,258,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Baidu Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of Baidu stock traded down $5.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,587,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,904. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.74. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.71 and its 200-day moving average is $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on BIDU
Baidu Profile
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Baidu
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- United Airlines Shares Fall Despite Solid Quarter
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Housing Starts Up, Homebuilders Down as Mortgage Rates Soar
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Unstoppable Stocks To Cushion A VIX Spike, In One Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.