TT International Asset Management LTD Lowers Holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

TT International Asset Management LTD decreased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,852,343 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 100,499 shares during the quarter. YPF Sociedad Anónima accounts for approximately 5.0% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TT International Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.73% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $42,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 31.9% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 10,484,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,602 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,825,934 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,970,000 after acquiring an additional 124,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,285 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,485,000 after acquiring an additional 263,669 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 58,292.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,279,057 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,154 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,890,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 191,180 shares during the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 6.1 %

YPF traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.68. The company had a trading volume of 523,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,260. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.29). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $8.30 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

