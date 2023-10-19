TT International Asset Management LTD Lowers Stock Position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

TT International Asset Management LTD cut its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 939,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 513,081 shares during the period. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación makes up about 1.5% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. TT International Asset Management LTD owned 1.07% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $13,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,018,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 32,831.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,891 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 29.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 758,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,788,000 after buying an additional 173,525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

VLRS stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.08. 139,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,126. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.76 million, a P/E ratio of -307.00 and a beta of 2.54. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VLRS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

