TT International Asset Management LTD Reduces Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

TT International Asset Management LTD cut its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,725 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up 0.3% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.60.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.0 %

ECL stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.31. 131,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,322. The company has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

